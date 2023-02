Pearl River-Stone County Forestry Association meeting Published 9:27 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Pearl River-Stone County Forestry Association meets at 6:30 on Thursday, March 9, at Bill’s Catfish & Steaks (620 W. Frontage Dr., Wiggins). Speakers: Dr. Wes Burger, Dean, College of Forest Resources, MSU, and Butch Bailey, MSU Forestry Extension. RSVP to Stone County Extension, 601-928-5286. (Visit us on Facebook for more details–https://www.facebook. com/prs.cfa/.)