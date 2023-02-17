Pearl River Central Water Association Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice Published 1:20 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Pearl River Central Water Association Has Issued A Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Walter Penton Rd., Minnie Penton Rd., Mike Harris Rd., Countryside Dr., Northside Dr., Carriere, Ms And Surrounding Area Who Were Without Water Or Had Low Water Pressure On February 17,2023, Due To A Broke Water Line.

Boil Your Water For One Minute Before Drinking.

Samples Will Be Taken And Sent To The Ms State Dept. Of Health. When We Receive The Results, We Will Lift The Boil Water Notice.