Owen steps down as PRC head football coach

Published 11:41 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Jacob Owen fires up his player Konnor Cazenave in a previous game this 2022-23 season. (photo by Elway Fitz)

Jacob Owen stepped down as Pearl River Centrals Head Football Coach on Feb.7. In a Tweet he posted on Tuesday, he addresses the irreplaceable relationships he’s built and being able to fulfill his dream of coaching high school football.

“I gave everything I had and then some since I was hired. I have no regrets. It has been my honor and privilege,” said Owen in his tweet.

In a written statement to the Item Owen says, “Being a Head Football Coach is my dream. Pearl River Central provided me with that opportunity. I am extremely grateful. It was an honor to be the Head Football Coach at Pearl River Central for 5 seasons.”

After being hired in 2018 Owen led the program to a 14-38 record over 5 seasons.

“This is a results-based business,” he said. “I knew coming in that this was a tremendous challenge. Most run away from those, but I ran to this one. I gave everything I had to the program from my first day until my last. I have no regrets. The Administration has decided to go in a different direction. A decision I’m sure they put a lot of thought and prayer into. I respect that decision.”

Owen currently sits as the Assistance Athletic Director for Pearl River Central High school and the school would love for him to stay and potentially take a position as Assistant Head Football Coach and teacher at the high school.

