No. 14 Men’s Tennis will entertain ECCC Published 10:21 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

PERKINSTON — No. 14 Mississippi Gulf Coast will look to stay unbeaten on the season in its second MACCC men’s tennis match of 2023. The Bulldogs will entertain East Central on Friday.

First serves at the MGCCC Tennis Complex will be at 2 p.m.

Records

MGCCC: 2-0/1-0 MACCC, T-1 st place in conference

place in conference East Central: 2-2/0-1 MACCC, T-7th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC blanked No. 20 Itawamba on Tuesday, winning 9-0.

ECCC beat No. 23 Copiah-Lincoln on Monday, winning 6-3.

Previous Meeting

On April 5, 2022, Gulf Coast beat East Central 8-1 at Decatur to complete a season sweep.

Three Ahead

Tuesday, February 21: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28: vs. Jones, Perkinston, 2 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.