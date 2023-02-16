No. 14 Men’s Tennis will entertain ECCC
Published 10:21 am Thursday, February 16, 2023
PERKINSTON — No. 14 Mississippi Gulf Coast will look to stay unbeaten on the season in its second MACCC men’s tennis match of 2023. The Bulldogs will entertain East Central on Friday.
First serves at the MGCCC Tennis Complex will be at 2 p.m.
Records
- MGCCC: 2-0/1-0 MACCC, T-1st place in conference
- East Central: 2-2/0-1 MACCC, T-7th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC blanked No. 20 Itawamba on Tuesday, winning 9-0.
- ECCC beat No. 23 Copiah-Lincoln on Monday, winning 6-3.
Previous Meeting
On April 5, 2022, Gulf Coast beat East Central 8-1 at Decatur to complete a season sweep.
Three Ahead
- Tuesday, February 21: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 2 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 24: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 28: vs. Jones, Perkinston, 2 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.