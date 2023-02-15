No. 14 Men’s Tennis blanks No. 20 ICC Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

No. 14 Mississippi Gulf Coast got its MACCC men’s tennis season off to a fast start Tuesday by blanking No. 20 Itawamba 9-0 in Fulton.

“The guys played pretty rock solid from top to bottom,” Gulf Coast coach Sam Blackburn. “A couple guys didn’t have their best days, but they found a way to get wins when they weren’t even playing their best tennis. Overall, as a team, they played really solid and that showed on the scoreboard.”

The Bulldogs (2-0) dropped just two sets, with Anderson Dulaney (So., Long Beach/Long Beach) and Orren Ladner (So., Perkinston/Stone) winning their doubles match 8-3.

“They had a rockier match last week, and they rebounded today and played outstanding from beginning to end,” Blackburn said. “I’m really proud of Anderson and Orren for stepping up and playing a good doubles match.”

Gulf Coast will play its first home conference match on Friday when East Central visits. First serves are scheduled for 2 p.m. at the MGCCC Tennis Complex.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 9, Itawamba 0

Doubles

No. 1: Payl Gayk-Owen Stice (GC) def. Joao Pedro Mendes-Tasso Moreira, 9-7

No. 2: Anderson Dulaney-Orren Ladner (GC) def. Cade Teeple-Russell Moorman, 8-3

No. 3: Kyle Bond-Triston Hill (GC) def. Houston Walker-Sam Morgan, 8-2

Singles

No. 1: Gayk (GC) def. Mendes, 3-6, 7-6, 10-4

No. 2: Stice (GC) def. Moreira, 7-5, 6-0

No. 3: Dulaney (GC) def. Moorman, 5-7, 6-1, 10-6

No. 4: Ladner (GC) def. Teeple, 6-2, 6-0

No. 5: Bond (GC) def. Walker, 6-1, 6-2

No. 6: Bolan (GC) def. Morgan, 6-2, 6-2

