Nissan Teacher of the week, Abigail Montgomery. Published 9:14 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

This week Nissan Teacher of the week goes to Pearl River Central Middle School teacher, Abigail Montgomery.

Montgomery is an 8th grade ELA inclusion teacher at PRCMS. She had been a teaching for two years at PRCMS. Montgomery loves working with students. Her favorite part of teaching is seeing students reach their “light bulb moment” when they accomplish a new achievement.

The most important thing Montgomery wants her student to take away from her classroom is that they are loved, valued and capable.

‘I want every student to feel they are in a place where they are always seen and heard. Every student should feel cared for when they leave,” said Montgomery.

Something unique about Montgomery is she danced for 18 years. She danced for a dance studio, and dance team. She even spent a year coaching the dance team at Picayune. “Dance is my passion and brings me so much joy,” said Montgomery.