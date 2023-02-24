New Chamber Member; Maxx Shine Mobile Detailing, LLC
Published 12:12 pm Friday, February 24, 2023
The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Maxx Shine Mobile Detailing, LLC.
Maxx Shine Mobile Detailing provides mobile detailing, on-site at the customer’s location. Maxx Shine creates a convenient way to get your car, truck, boat, motorcycle, RV or trailer professionally cleaned. Mobile Detailing does a lot more than just clean. It helps keep your valuables pristine as well as helping to prevent dirt from piling up and making it more resilient to scratches and scuffs. Pricing Packages are available from Mini/Maxx Interior/Exterior Wash, to Bi-Weekly Maintenance, to Add-On’s and more OR build your own Package