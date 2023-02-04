MMA Announces Return of Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Sponsored by Hancock Whitney Published 8:13 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

JACKSON – The Mississippi Manufacturers Association is pleased to announce the start of the second annual Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Sponsored by Hancock Whitney. This contest is open to all manufacturers in Mississippi and will crown a product as the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi’.

“The first year of the contest was a huge success,” said MMA President & CEO John McKay. “We had nearly 90 product submissions and more than 130,000 votes, and we hope to surpass those numbers this year as we spotlight the products the companies in our great state provide to the country and to the world.”

The competition begins today and runs through Friday, March 17. The winner will be announced during an awards presentation on Thursday, March 23 at the Mississippi State Capitol. Here is the contest timeline:

NOMINATION PERIOD

January 30 – February 10

INITIAL VOTING ROUND

February 13 – February 24

ROUND OF 16

February 27 – March 3

ROUND OF 8

March 6 – March 10

ROUND OF 4

March 13-17

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

Thursday, March 23 – Mississippi State Capitol

“Hancock Whitney was founded in Mississippi 124 years ago to help people achieve their dreams. We’re still headquartered here – a strong Mississippi-based company to help create opportunities for people and the communities that we serve,” said Hancock Whitney Commercial Banking Senior Vice President James Kaigler. “Partnering with MMA to feature the best of the best in Mississippi-made products helps our state thrive and further recognizes the ingenuity and creativity of the people and businesses that make Mississippi home.”

To nominate a product and for a list of contest rules, go to msmakerschallenge.com and fill out the nomination form by 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Voting opens for all nominated products at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 13. The top 16 vote-getters will move on to a seeded bracket challenge, and each round will last one week.