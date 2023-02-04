Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers tips lead to four arrested Published 4:49 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental

in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges.

In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a

felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was received 12 mins after posting to social media.

Numerous other tips came in naming Brandon Cole and Frankie Holley. They were

subsequently arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

In a separate case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public for help in locating Sean Edwin Firth,

who was wanted for felony credit card fraud. Numerous tips came in regarding Firth’s location,

with one leading to his arrest by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Aaron Michael Jarvis, Sr. was wanted by Louisville, KY for Assault 1 st Degree and Vehicle Theft

(charges may change). Jackson County Sheriff’s Department asked Crime Stoppers to help get

the word out about the fugitive who they had felony fleeing charges on from a January 28, 2023

incident. Multiple tips came in on his location. He was arrested from a Crime Stoppers tip, by

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of Biloxi Police Department.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers would like to thank the community for coming forward with

information on individuals wanted by police on felony crimes. Coordinator, Lori Massey states,

‘The partnership between the media, the public and law enforcement is working on the Coast.’

Tips can be submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips or

by calling **Tips or 1-877-787-5898.