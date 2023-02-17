MGCCC Women win, get closer to postseason bye Published 10:00 am Friday, February 17, 2023

MGCCC Sports Information

Mississippi Gulf Coast moved one step closer to clinching a bye in the postseason by pulling away at Southwest Mississippi on Thursday.

The Bulldogs won 58-44 in Summit, breaking open a close game at halftime with a big third quarter.

“Our focus has been that we have to get better on the road, and we really needed to win our last two games on the road for us to hold down our spot,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “We want to get that bye. We really put emphasis on locking in and jumping out early. We told the girls it was going to be a game of runs, but we have to stay mentally locked in and not get involved with the crowd.”

Gulf Coast improved to 14-5 overall, 9-3 in MACCC play. The Bulldogs have a two-game lead over Coahoma for fourth place with two to play. The Tigers hold the tiebreaker, so Gulf Coast can clinch a top-four spot with a win against Copiah-Lincoln on Tuesday on Sophomore Night or at East Mississippi on Thursday.

Southwest is now 15-10, 6-7.

Simaru Fields (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport) led the Bulldogs again with 18 points. TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) added 11.

Gulf Coast broke an 11-11 tie at the end of the first quarter by going on a run and scoring nine straight points in the first 95 seconds of the second. Southwest trailed just 26-25 at halftime, however.

Gulf Coast clamped down defensively even more in the second half, holding the Bears to 19 points.

“Defense is our identity,” Adams said. “We haven’t peaked yet offensively, but we want to keep teams below 55. We’ve been consistent with that all year. When we do that, we win, even if we’re struggling scoring.”

The Bulldogs broke a five-game losing streak to the Bears.

