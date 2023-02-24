MDOT Projects Published 1:38 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

NEWTON, MISS. – Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects across central Mississippi.

“These projects are a major investment into our infrastructure and show your tax dollars at work,” said Simmons. “As these projects move forward, safety and mobility will increase for all central Mississippi traffic.”

State Route 19 expansion progress in Neshoba County

The 4.6-mile expansion of State Route 19 from two to four lanes between Tucker and Philadelphia continues making headway in Neshoba County. The first phase is underway, and includes the construction of the new northbound lanes, reworks side roads onto the west side of the existing SR 19 and constructs the new intersection at Tucker Elementary School. Other work underway includes borrow excavation, excess excavation, erosion control installation, box culvert construction, paving and other work items.

Once the first phase is complete, two-way traffic will be switched to the newly constructed road so work can begin on the second phase, which consists of rehabilitating portions of the existing SR 19 and reconstructing other areas that require new cross drains and box culverts. The third phase will place traffic in the four-lane configuration, place the final lift of asphalt and provide permanent striping.

“This stretch of roadway has seen a steady increase in traffic. Expanding to four lanes, along with the new grade, will offer much smoother riding conditions, showcasing the significant progress in the area,” said Simmons. “All traffic—from commuters and school traffic to commercial traffic—will experience a safer and less congested drive along SR 19 next year.”

The $36 million contract was awarded to W.G. Yates and Sons Construction of Philadelphia. The project is expected to wrap up in 2024.

I-59/20 improvements continue in Lauderdale County

Through the city of Meridian, a design-build project is making headway, which involves widening the I-59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue, as well removing the bridges over Knight Parker Road. It also includes a roadway lighting system upgrade through Meridian along I-59/20.

In January, the design phase of the project was completed. Crews have completed traffic shifts at the 65th Avenue site and the SR 19/39 bridge site. Pile driving efforts are complete, and crews continue pouring concrete at each location. The Knight Parker Road bridges have been replaced with roadway fill, and widening of the shoulders at the 65th Avenue bridge and SR 19/39 sites remain underway. The lowering of SR 19/39 has been completed with the exception of the final lift of asphalt.

“The design-build aspect of the project expedites the ability to get the design done as soon as possible, and each part of this project will further enhance safety and efficiency for motorists and commercial traffic in Meridian,” said Simmons.

The $24.4 million design-build project was awarded to Key Construction Company of Madison with an anticipated completion date of summer 2023.

Mill and overlay of State Route 463 nearly complete in Madison County

A project to mill and overlay 1.5 miles of State Route 463 from the end of the two-lane section to east of Main Street in Madison County is nearly complete. Work includes upgrading the existing traffic signal systems to radar detection and concrete sidewalk repairs. ADA ramps and sidewalk repairs are complete.

The $5.1 million project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen of Jackson. Remaining work includes the application of thermoplastic pavement markings. This will be completed once weather conditions allow.

Mill and overlay of State Route 35 in Scott County nears completion

A mill and overlay of approximately eight miles of State Route 35 in Scott County from the Smith County line to I-20 is nearly complete. Crews have finished all paving and gravel work. Permanent striping remains.

The $6.4 million contract was awarded to APAC, Mississippi of Jackson. The project is expected to be completed once weather conditions are favorable enough to apply thermoplastic stripe.

Lottery funded mill and overlay of State Route 18 underway in Hinds County

A lottery funded mill and overlay of 18 miles of State Route 18 from the end of the Copiah County line to the beginning of the four-lane section near Raymond is underway. The scope includes repairing failed areas, repairing and replacing cross drainpipes and widening portions of the roadway. Crews have completed the punchouts and pipe repair.

The nearly $8 million project was awarded to Superior Asphalt, Inc. of Byram. The estimated completion date is summer 2023.

Pavement rehabilitation project coming to I-20/55 in Jackson

This spring, MDOT will let a much-needed project that will pave I-20 between the Stack and State Route 18 and I-55 between Elton Road and the Stack.

“This is a heavily traveled and dangerous roadway to make repairs like this. Instead of performing this work overnight and taking months to complete, in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration, we are currently planning to hold two shutdown periods—one for each direction—that will last up to 10 days,” said Simmons. “This will give crews 24 hours a day to perform the work and get it done as quickly as possible.”

The public can stay updated as the closures are planned and eventually announced at GoMDOT.com and by following MDOT on social media.

Slide repairs complete on I–20 and I-220 in Hinds County

A project to repair two landslides on I-20 east of the Big Black River and one landslide on I-220 at the U.S. 80 interchange in Hinds County is now complete. It is currently awaiting growth and grass coverage.

The $955,000 project was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company, Inc. of Lake.

Lottery funded mill and overlay on State Route 22 continues in Madison County

A mill and overlay of three miles of State Route 22 from the beginning of the five-lane section to U.S. 51 is underway in Madison County. All sidewalk repairs and ADA ramp installation is complete. The new radar detection signals have been installed and are functional.

Remaining work is anticipated to wrap up this summer. The $3.8 million contract was awarded to AJ Construction, Inc. of Jackson.

State Route 43 overlay planned in Rankin County

A project will soon mill and overlay two miles of State Route 43 from just south of I-20 to Pelahatchie. Work includes repairing failed areas, replacing the damaged concrete paved ditch, installing edge drains and upgrading guardrail.

The nearly $3 million project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc. of Brookhaven. Work is expected to begin next month and anticipated to last through the summer.

Signal upgrades on State Route 25 in Hinds County complete

A project to upgrade existing signal detection equipment to radar detection on SR 25 from I-55 to State Route 475 is complete. The $398,000 project was awarded to Lewis Electric Inc. of Flowood.

“I want to express my appreciation to the MDOT staff, the contractors and their employees for keeping Mississippi moving through their dedicated work on our state roads and bridges,” said Simmons. “Motorists are reminded to slow down and be on high alert for roadside workers who are trying to complete these projects as quickly and safely as possible.”

Highway work zones are meant to protect the traveling public and the highway workers on the side of the road. Highway work zones can be found throughout the state and often present unfamiliar traffic conditions. Examples of common work zones found on Mississippi highways and a complete list of tips can be found at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.

For more information about these or other MDOT maintenance and construction projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the free MDOT Traffic app or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.