MDMR certifies two state records Published 12:17 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified two state fishing records for the month of February.

John Montgomery of Ocean Springs set the conventional tackle record for Mutton Snapper (Lutjanus analis) with a fish weighing 5 pounds, 8.8 ounces.

Doug Borries of Vancleave set the fly fishing record for Sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) with a fish weighing 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces.

