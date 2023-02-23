MDMR certifies two state records

Published 12:17 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Special to the Item

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified two state fishing records for the month of February.

John Montgomery of Ocean Springs set the conventional tackle record for Mutton Snapper (Lutjanus analis) with a fish weighing 5 pounds, 8.8 ounces.

Doug Borries of Vancleave set the fly fishing record for Sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) with a fish weighing 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.

