Maroon Tide Basketball Blows Out South Jones Braves, 66-20 in Playoff Opener

Picayune Maroon Tide basketball took care of business this Saturday, blowing out South Jones Braves, 66-20 in the second round of the 5A State Playoffs.

First Quarter

Picayune took their first and final lead after Tyran Warren’s put-back layup to make it a 2-1 score. From there Picayune would close the quarter out strong leading 16-4.

Second Quarter

Picayune came out of the gates racing, their defensive pressure and speed led to transition points and easy offense. at the 3:32 mark, Picayune led 26-10. The score jumped to 50-13 after a pair of threes from Josh Holmes. with 17 seconds left South Jones kicked themselves in the foot with two technical calls. Picayune went 3-4 from the line to close the quarter out 53-13.

Third Quarter

Troy Carter opened the quarter with a layup then South Jones responded with their own bucket to make the score 55-13. from their Picayune kept control and the defensive intensity was still high. Jaheim Everette picked up back-to-back steals that turned into layups giving Picayune a 61-15 lead. South Jones Jyrion Cook made a layup to end the quarter 61-17.

Fourth Quarter

Picayune brought the win home. Dakieth Quinn started it off with a corner three at the 5;20 mark, then Jordan Hathorne scored a layup several plays after. South Jones managed to only add a layup and one made free throw to their final score, 66-20.

Statistics

Josh Holmes led with 15 points, Darrell Smith and Troy Carter contribute 13 and 11 pts. The quarterfinals are will be Pearl River CC this Friday at 8:30 p.m. Picayune will be facing the West Jones Mustangs who recently beat Wayne County 50-35.

Remaining teams

Teams that still stand in the quarterfinals:

New Hope vs Caton @ Itawamba CC on Saturday.

Hattiesburg vs Florence @ PRCC on Friday

Cleveland Central vs Provine @ Itawamba CC on Saturday.