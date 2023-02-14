Marlon F. Jackson Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

February 7, 2023

“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” Philippians 4:13 KJV

Minister Marlon T. Jackson born November 29, 1969 passed away on Tuesday February 7, 2023 at the age of 53.

Marlon was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High. After high school he furthered his education at Pearl River Community College with an Associate Degree. Then he began working at Avondale Shipyard as a welder. He later began driving trucks and became the owner of Big Jack Trucking.

He was a member of Greater Northshore Full Gospel Baptist Church under the leadership of Bishop Robert J. Taylor. He enjoyed cooking & being with family.

Marlon was preceded in death by his parents, Mary A. Myers and Cornelius Jackson; his grandfather, Johnnie Myers.

He is survived by his wife of eight years, Felicia N. Jackson; two daughters, Nishonna Tyson and Kaysha Williams (Gio’Vonta); four sons, Allen, Ronald, Ryan and Jeremiah; seven grandchildren, Kobe, Hope, India, Zaya, Gianna, Gio’Vonta and Rory; one brother, Orlando Malley (Lori); a special aunt, Ethel Myers; 2 uncles, Eddie Myers (Ann) and Author Jackson (Frances); 4 cousins, like siblings, Ricardo Myers, April Myers and Myoshi Pool (Author) and Vanessa Smith; a host of other relatives.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Greater Northshore Full Gospel Baptist Church, 840 Voters Road, Slidell, LA. 70461. Visitation will begin at 11 am followed by service at 12 pm. Interment will be at Picayune Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home