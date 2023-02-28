March Programs @ the Library Published 11:34 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The Pearl River County Library System recently purchased children’s, juvenile, and young adult books. Crosby Memorial Library and Poplarville Public Library are sponsoring a March Madness Reading Challenge beginning February 27 – March 27, 2023. Drop by either library to pick up a game board bookmark and fill out and for every “Star” book you read, you will get one stamp. Once you have completed the board bookmark turn it in for your name to be put in a drawing for March 31, 2023.

The Poplarville Book Club will meet on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10:00 am, to discuss the book All Over but the Shoutin’ by Rick Bragg. The program is free to the public.

Are you looking for a little downtime just to relax? Come by the Poplarville Public Library on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 am, for “Coffee & Coloring for Adults”. Color sheets and pencils will be provided, and the program is free to the public.

The Domino Club will meet on Thursday, March 30, at 10:00 am. Game day is for anyone who wants to learn or already knows how to play. The program is free to the public.

For more information on upcoming programs, please call the library at 601-795-8411.