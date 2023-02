March is Disability Awareness Month Published 9:30 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Disability Awareness Day 2023 is right around the corner! Join us on March 2 at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here to register: tinyurl.com/MSDAD2023

Disability Awareness Day at the State Capitol, hosted annually by the Mississippi Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities, offers people with disabilities, family members and advocates an opportunity to learn about current disability issues, network with others in the disability community and speak with decision-makers who can preserve or expand services that make a critical difference in the lives of Mississippians with disabilities.

For more information about Disability Awareness Day, contact Brittany Greer, Project Support Coordinator, at (662) 341-5544 or email brittany@mspti.org.