Local Students among Mississippi State University’s fall 2022 Graduation List Published 11:14 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS (02/02/2023)– Nearly 1,500 students are on the fall 2022 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:

Brandon Dickens of Perkinston, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Lindsey McCurdy of Carriere, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Erin Booth of Lumberton, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Arts & Sciences.

Keely Jones of Carriere, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Arts from MSU’s College of Arts & Sciences.

Rebecca Mataya of Carriere, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Business.

Alex Musgrove of Carriere, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Business.

Cameron Steelman of Carriere, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Education.

Some names of students may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

