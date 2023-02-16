Leola Francis Barnett Published 10:10 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Leola Barnett, 73, of Carriere, Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Leola was born January 8, 1950 in Oma, Mississippi. She was a homemaker and a member of Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Bertha Lumbley Briggs; her husband, Leroy Barnett; four sisters, Florence Barnett, Arbordella Stockstill, Geneva Guillory, Baby Ruth Briggs; two brothers, Frank Peavey, Norman Briggs; and one great grandson, Colt Westbrook.

Family members include two sons, Benjamin Mitchell, Hunter Mitchell; three daughters, Tina Marie (Timothy) Loveless, Lori Aletha (James) Easterling, Francis Kelly Smith; three sisters, Yolanda Naranjo, Eva Byrd, Rosie Bond; two brothers, Elmer Briggs, Don Briggs; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ (314 Burgetown Road, Carriere, MS, 39426) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends and have visitation from 12:00 pm, until services, Saturday at the church.

