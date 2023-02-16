Leola Francis Barnett

Published 10:10 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

By Special to the Item

Leola Barnett, 73, of Carriere, Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Leola was born January 8, 1950 in Oma, Mississippi. She was a homemaker and a member of Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Bertha Lumbley Briggs; her husband, Leroy Barnett; four sisters, Florence Barnett, Arbordella Stockstill, Geneva Guillory, Baby Ruth Briggs; two brothers, Frank Peavey, Norman Briggs; and one great grandson, Colt Westbrook.
Family members include two sons, Benjamin Mitchell, Hunter Mitchell; three daughters, Tina Marie (Timothy) Loveless, Lori Aletha (James) Easterling, Francis Kelly Smith; three sisters, Yolanda Naranjo, Eva Byrd, Rosie Bond; two brothers, Elmer Briggs, Don Briggs; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ (314 Burgetown Road, Carriere, MS, 39426) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends and have visitation from 12:00 pm, until services, Saturday at the church.
Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238.

