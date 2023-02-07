Lady Blue Devils and Lady Tide fall in first round, Published 9:13 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

In the first round of the 5A region 7 district tournament, the Lady Blue Devils lost to Long Beach 35-22 and The Lady Maroon Tide lost to West Harrison 46-24.

Recap: Lady Blue Devils vs Lady Bearcats

The first quarter featured two lead changes but Long Beach led at the end, 10-6. Nia English opened the second quarter with a layup to put PRC within two. From there the Lady Bearcats scored on an 11-3 run, leading 21-11 at halftime. Neither team could break the lid in the third quarter, but PRC opened the fourth quarter scoring 5 straight points. With 2:30 remaining, PRC trialed 28-19. The Bearcats held off the Blue to eventually win 35-22.

PRC’s English had a game-high, 12 points. Long Beach’s Kenyah Lacour had a team-high 10 points.

Recap: Lady Maroon Tide ve Hurricanes

The Hurricanes created havoc in the first quarter for the Lady Maroon Tide. Their full-court pressure created an 8-0 the scoring run for the Hurricanes in the first quarter. The Lady Maroon Tide finally broke the lid but trailed 12-2. They would still be behind at halftime, 25-9. The Hurricanes eventually won 46-24.

Picayune and PRC will play each-other for third place bragging rights on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at Long Beach High School. Followed will be the championship against Long Beach and West Harrison, at 7:30 p.m.