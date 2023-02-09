Lady Bears come up short in opener at Baton Rouge Published 9:55 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Lady Bears were hoping to get off on the right foot to open the 2023 slate as

they made the hour and a half trip down to Baton Rouge to face BRCC. And even

though Southwest put up a fight, the visitor Lady Bears were unable to pull it out

in the end losing Game 1 10-9 in 10 innings and Game 2 12-4 to the host Lady

Bears.

“I can’t say enough about the effort from our hitters, pitchers everyone,”

Southwest head coach Shea Johnson said.

Johnson shined light on his Game 1 starter Mia Pumila who had an efficient

outing. The sophomore from Metairie, LA gave up only six hits, three walks and

one earned run over 5.0 innings of work.

Afterwards, the bullpen couldn’t follow suit. “We went through the bullpen and

couldn’t get the outs,” Johnson said.

Southwest (0-2) struck first in the top of the second as Anne Claire Sistrunk

launched a line drive shot over the center field wall with a runner on putting

Southwest ahead 2-0.

That lead grew by two the following inning. Lilli Robertson and Londyn Robertson

both scored on a BRCC error.

In the fourth, Madi Smith made her presence known with a double to left bringing

Shaylee Ingram home pushing the Southwest lead to 5-0.

Pumila closed out her last full inning of work, retiring BRCC in order in the bottom

of the fifth.

She was replaced early in the sixth and not long afterward, Southwest lost

momentum. BRCC rallied to pull within three in the bottom of the seventh before

a heart-breaking three-run home run from the hosts tied the game and forced

extra innings.

Despite taking one run advantages in both the eighth and ninth innings,

Southwest couldn’t hang on to the leads. And after not being able to score in the

10 th , BRCC pushed the winning run across on a bases loaded walk to seal the

Game 1 win.

Sistrunk led Southwest with two hits and three RBIs.

In Game 2, Southwest was mostly held in check offensively. Rowan Braley led the

charge with two hits and two runs scored. One of her two hits was a triple. Lilli

Robertson, Morgan Gras and Kacey Stampley each had a double and an RBI.

However, their success was not enough to match the host Lady Bears.

BRCC grabbed a two-run advantage in the first and even though Southwest drew

even in the top of the third, the hosts posted three runs in the bottom half of the

fourth and fifth innings to pull away and hand Southwest the loss.