Krewe of the Pearl Mardi Gras parade
February 1, 2023

The Krewe of the Pearl will roll in its annual Mardi Gras parade on February 11, at 2 P.M. beginning on Goodyear Blvd.

The parade will then go down West Canal Street, then left on Herman and Stephens Streets, then back up to Highway 11 where it will turn left on Memorial Boulevard and end at the parking lot of El Mariachi Restaurant.

Specialty throws will be hand-painted and jeweled oyster shell ornaments.

The Krewe is still taking entries until February 9 for floats, vehicles, marching groups, golf carts and horses. Anyone interested in riding in the Krewe float in the parade can sign up for $40 per person. Text 601-569-9921 if interested in entering or riding in the parade.