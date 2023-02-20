Kenneth Smith Published 3:14 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

Funeral Services for Kenneth O’Neal “Bogan” Smith, age 91, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 12:00 pm at New Palestine Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Tony Lambert and Pastor Seth Stanley will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, he retired from the US Army, where he was stationed in Germany, during the Korean War. Bogan was a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune, and enjoyed the fellowship in his Sunday School Class. He did what is uncommon these days; he made a life for himself in one place. Places are characterized by what defines them and he was firmly etched into the story of Picayune. Bogan’s friends meant the world to him and he seemed to carry an almost encyclopedic knowledge about people and places. Throughout his life, he maintained a curiosity and wonder of the world. One of Bogan’s favorite things to do was to ride and look around. He had this ability to be captured by the present while also fully appreciating the history of a place. Bogan found beauty and contentment with the simple things in life. Whether it was meeting up with his friends at Hardees or giving his grandson a history lesson about the town he loved, he taught the value of relationships and the importance of being in the present. Not only do family and friends say goodbye to Bogan, but also the town that gave his life context.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Luther Smith and Rita Carriere Varnado; wife, Helen Crenshaw Smith; son, Kevin Smith; grandson, Benjamin Smith; son in law, Arrie Godwin; great granddaughter, Elizabeth Michele Linden; and brothers, Billy Smith and D.C. Smith.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted daughter, Pamela Smith Godwin; grandson, Matthew Godwin; granddaughters, Lauren (T. John) Bullock and Mallory (Lance) Linden; 6 great grandchildren; and family friend, Linda Loar.

