February 18, 2023

Mrs. Joyce Havard Adams, 88, of McNeill Steephollow Road, McNeill, Mississippi, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Mrs. Adams was born on September 9, 1934 in Metairie, Louisiana. She was a homemaker and was the owner and stylist of “Beauty From Within” in Slidell. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and former President of the Southside Elementary PTA in Slidell. Mrs. Adams also served as the Treasurer of the Slidell Junior Auxiliary and the Slidell Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Doris Murdock Havard; her husband, John Walton Adams, Sr.; two granddaughters, Amber Bruner, Angela Adams; three siblings, Barbara Bingham, Sonny Havard, and Tommy Havard.

Survivors include four children, John Adams, Jr., Steve (Pam) Adams, Dawn (Harvey) Triplett, Amber (Leonard) Lee; one sisters, Cindi Havard Stockstill; three granddaughters, Christine Parker, Lacey Bettevy, Mary Adams; three great grandchildren, Troy Parker, Jr., Paige Boone, Gabrielle Bettevy; three great-great grandchildren, Raylise Williams, Paisley Thomas, and Maiel Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at Picayune Funeral Home (815 S Haugh Ave, Picayune, MS, 39466) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:30 am. Rev. Harvey Triplett will officiate the service. Burial will follow in First Baptist Church of Carriere Cemetery (166 Smith St, Carriere, MS, 39466) immediately following. The family will receive friends and have visitation from 9:30 am until services, Saturday at the funeral home.

Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238.

www.picayunefh.com