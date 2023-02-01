Jean Luc Barletter Published 9:13 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

A Celebration of Life for Jéan Luc Barletter, age 31 Years, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, will be held, Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:00 pm, at Christian Life Assembly of God.

Visitation will be held, Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Christian Life Assembly of God.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Hancock County, MS, he enjoyed fishing, cooking, and was extremely intelligent. Jéan loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Lacoste; and maternal grandparents, Doris and Papa Joe Craft.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Rene Joseph Barletter, Sr; his mother, Tracy Lacoste Westbrook; sisters and brothers, Cynthia Westbrook, Desiree’ Cooper, Seth Barletter, Kimberly Spiers, Treasure Lacoste, Serenity Lacoste, Joseph Barletter, Jr., Chris Barletter, and Aimee Barletter; numerous nieces and nephews; numerous aunts and uncles; and his paternal grandparents, Charles and Laura Barletter.

