Human Remains Found In Louisiana Identified As Missing Picayune Man

On January 18, 2023, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Department began investigating human remains found in a field.
Through DNA testing, it has been confirmed that the remains are of a man who went missing from Picayune, Daryl Jenkins.
Police say that no foul play is suspected in this case however, the investigation is ongoing.
The Picayune Police Department’s heartfelt prayers and condolences are with Jenkins’ family and friends.
Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to call Dispatch at 601-749-5478 or Crime stoppers at 877-787-5898.