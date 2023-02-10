Human Remains Found In Louisiana Identified As Missing Picayune Man

Published 10:39 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By Special to the Item

On January 18, 2023, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Department began investigating human remains found in a field.
Through DNA testing, it has been confirmed that the remains are of a man who went missing from Picayune, Daryl Jenkins.
Police say that no foul play is suspected in this case however, the investigation is ongoing.
The Picayune Police Department’s heartfelt prayers and condolences are with Jenkins’ family and friends.
Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to call Dispatch at 601-749-5478 or Crime stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Discover Picayune’s history and more at the Hilda Hoffman Memorial Archive

Picayune City Council Approves Grants, Appointments & Emergency Repairs

NASA Conducts First 2023 Test of Redesigned Moon Rocket Engine

Hinds CC Names Fall 2022 Deans’ Scholars

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar