Hinds CC names Fall 2022 President’s Scholars

Published 9:45 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Special to the Item

RAYMOND, MS (02/09/2023)– President’s Scholars are those with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average.

Isaiah McMillian of Picayune

Mehgan Hebda of Poplarville

