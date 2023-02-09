Hinds CC Names Fall 2022 Deans’ Scholars

Published 9:47 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Special to the Item

RAYMOND, MS (02/09/2023)– Hinds Community College has announced the Deans’ Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Deans’ Scholars are those students with a cumulative 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average.

Jordan Jones of Perkinston

Kailey Coleman of Picayune

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

With six campuses in central Mississippi, Hinds Community College is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with academic programs of study leading to seamless university transfer and career and technical programs teaching job-ready skills.

Our Mission: Hinds Community College is committed to moving people and communities forward by helping develop their purpose, passion and profession.

Our Vision: Hinds Community College will be a catalyst to create a competitive economy and a compelling culture for Mississippi.

Our Values: Hinds Community College aspires to the following IDEALS: Integrity, Diversity, Excellence, Accountability, Leadership, Stewardship.

To learn more, visit www.hindscc.edu or call 1.800.HindsCC.

More Honor Roll

Hinds CC names Fall 2022 President’s Scholars

Local Students among Mississippi State University’s fall 2022 Graduation List

South Side Upper 2nd. weeks Honor Roll, 3rd. – 6th. grade

Dawn Gautreaux Named to SNHU President’s List

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar