Herman Taylor

February 7, 2023

“So we have come to know and to believe the love that God has for us. God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him.” 1 John 4:16 ESV

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Baptist Church. Pastor Rev. Dr. Michael Kelley will officiate at the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Herman Taylor was born December 11, 1923 to the late Cora and Ben Taylor, Sr. He graduated from Picayune Colored School and joined the United States Army in the mid to late 1930’s. He was a member of St. Matthew Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Michael Kelley. He retired from General Motors in Pontiac, MI and returned to Picayune, MS to enjoy his retirement.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, Herman received his wings to glory at the age of 99.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings, Houston Taylor, Chester Taylor, Melva Taylor, Cleo Taylor-Martin, James Taylor, Juanita Taylor-Bailey and Ben Taylor, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his only daughter, LaMonica; two granddaughters, Tajhane’ and Donaiza; two great grandchildren, Alden and Kalsley; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friend. He will be truly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home