Harrell, LaFosse power comeback

Published 4:01 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

By Special to the Item

Jett Harrell and Kamryn LaFosse hit home runs to spark a Mississippi Gulf Coast comeback in the second game of the day at the Mardi Gras Invitational in Youngsville, La., on Friday. The Bulldogs beat Bishop State 9-5 to earn a split on the day.

 

They lost the opener to No. 9 LSU Eunice 6-0 after their scheduled opening game of the day was canceled because of wet field conditions.

Gulf Coast trailed 3-1 before Harrell (Fr., Clarksdale/Lee Academy) hit the second pitch of the bottom of the fifth out of the park. After K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) walked with two outs, LaFosse (Fr., Lake Charles, La./Sam Houston) hit one out in center to make it 4-3.

 

Breanna Green (So., Saraland Ala./Saraland) walked with the bases loaded, and two more scored on a single by Abi Williams (Fr., Columbia/Columbia Academy). Agner doubled to make it 9-3.

 

Kennedy Brown (So., Southaven/Northpoint Christian) earned the win by pitching around a pair of errors in the seventh. Kate Brannan (So., Enterprise/Enterprise) had a pair of hits, including a triple.

 

Agner had two hits, including a double in the opener.

 

The Bulldogs have two more games scheduled Saturday. They’ll play South Arkansas Community College at 11:30 a.m. and National Park College at 2 p.m.

 

