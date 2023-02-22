Governor Reeves on key legislative actions: Postpartum Medicaid expansion and HB 1020 Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By: Anne Summerhays for Magnolia Tribune

Last week, Governor Tate Reeves announced a massive infrastructure proposal and site development investments which aim to drive further economic development and growth in Mississippi.

The proposed infrastructure investments represent approximately $1.3 billion in transportation capacity project funding. The plan also includes $57 million in grants to develop project-ready sites across Mississippi.

“These investments will go an incredibly long way toward giving Mississippi the competitive advantage it needs to land more economic development projects and deliver more high-quality, high-paying jobs for Mississippians,” Governor Reeves said.

Following the press conference, Governor Reeves addressed several policy issues, including House Bill 1020 and the topic of postpartum Medicaid expansion in Mississippi.

House Bill 1020, which passed the House earlier this month, would create inferior courts in the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID). These courts would hear certain criminal and civil matters occurring or accruing in the boundaries of the CCID.

Reeves said there were good intentions behind the efforts of those working to propose assisted efforts in the operations of the City of Jackson.