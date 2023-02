Early Head Start/Head Start Annual Mardi Gras Parade Published 9:58 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Picayune Early Head Start/Head Start Annual Mardi Gras Parade is on Friday, February 17th. The parade will begin at 9 am. We will begin on Rosa Street, go through the gate at South Side Upper and out the back of South Side Lower back into Beech Street, and end at the Early Head Start.