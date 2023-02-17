Drug Bust at Poplarville Residence: 4 Arrested on Multiple Charges
Published 10:48 am Friday, February 17, 2023
On Thursday, February 10, 2023, The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators and Patrol Division, executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at the home of Keith Boudreaux on Bluebird Rd. Poplarville MS.
Upon executing the warrant, Deputies made contact with Boudreaux. Boudreaux initially gave Deputies a false name in order to conceal his identity. Deputies and Investigators located and identified Trever Bellais, Briana Harris, Patrick Russell and Dee Rutherford inside the residence.
Investigators located drug paraphernalia throughout the residence and methamphetamine in the bedroom Harris and Russell were located in.
Charges are as followed:
Boudreaux – False information, possession of paraphernalia
Bellais – Possession of paraphernalia
Harris – Possession of paraphernalia. Felony possession of a controlled substance
Russell – Possession of paraphernalia, Felony possession of a controlled substance
Rutherford – Mississippi Department of Corrections Warrant, Possession of paraphernalia