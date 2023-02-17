Drug Bust at Poplarville Residence: 4 Arrested on Multiple Charges Published 10:48 am Friday, February 17, 2023

On Thursday, February 10, 2023, The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators and Patrol Division, executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at the home of Keith Boudreaux on Bluebird Rd. Poplarville MS.

Upon executing the warrant, Deputies made contact with Boudreaux. Boudreaux initially gave Deputies a false name in order to conceal his identity. Deputies and Investigators located and identified Trever Bellais, Briana Harris, Patrick Russell and Dee Rutherford inside the residence.

Investigators located drug paraphernalia throughout the residence and methamphetamine in the bedroom Harris and Russell were located in.

Charges are as followed: