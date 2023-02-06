District wrestling, basketball and softball/baseball jamborees this week

Published 9:50 am Monday, February 6, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Wrestling

Picayune is set to host the District Dual Tournament this Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Kelly Wise Gym. Picayune will hit the mat first against Mississippi School for Deaf & Blind at 5:30 p.m. Match two will feature Mendenhall vs St.Patrick. The winner of the two matches will face each other at 7:30 p.m. That winner will advance to the South State Championships vs Vancleave.

Basketball

This week opens the 5A Region 7 tournament at Long Beach High School.  The girl’s bracket starts Monday, Feb. 6, while the boy’s bracket begins the following day, Tuesday, Feb. 7

The No.2 district Lady Blue Devils (14-9) will play the No.3 Long Beach Lady Bearcats at 6 p.m. The No.4 district Lady Maroon Tide (3-23) will play No.1 and undefeated in the district, West Harrison Hurricanes (18-8). Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. The boys will tip off on Tuesday, the No.1, and undefeated in district Maroon Tide (14-14) will play the No.4 Blue Devils (12-13). Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The tournament will conclude on Thursday and Friday.

Poplarville will also enter its 4a Region 7 tournament this week hosted at Forrest County Agricultural High School. The tournament will tip off on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The No. 4 Lady Hornets will play the No.6 Sumrall Lady Bobcats at 4 p.m. The No.6 Hornets will play the No.2 Columbia Wildcats at 5:30 p.m.

 

Softball/Baseball

There are several jamborees happening this week for all PRC schools.

The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide and Lady Poplarville Hornets will be competing in a Harrison Central Jamboree on Saturday, Jan. 11. The Maroon Tide boys will compete in a Biloxi Jamboree the same day. The Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils will host Jamborees this Saturday at PRCC. The Poplarville Hornets will host a Green and White game on their new field this Saturday at 6:30 p.m

