Crosby Arboretum’s FIELD WALK with Butch Bailey & a JEWELRY Workshop Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Crosby Arboretum’s FIELD WALK with Butch Bailey & a JEWELRY Workshop Sat. March 25, BEEKEEPING on March 3.

There is still room in the following programs this Saturday, Feb. 25 at Crosby Arboretum!

Call 601-799-2311 to sign up (pay on the day of event).

Winter Botany Field Walk

Saturday, February 25, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy a walk through the Arboretum’s exhibits with Extension Forester Butch Bailey. Learn about resources and tips for identifying trees and shrubs in the winter without their leaves through characteristics of their twigs, buds, and bark. Members free; non-members $5.

Jewelry Workshop: Make a Pendant!

Saturday, February 25, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Create a beautiful handmade pendant, with a semi-precious finished polished stone and Sterling Silver wire with jewelry maker Connie Boyd of Unique Stones, Cost of $70 includes chain, tools for use, silver wire, stone and lesson, paid directly to the instructor day of the workshop (cash/check). More precious stones available. Reservations required.

Note: An “Introduction to Beekeeping” program led by Pearl River County Extension Agent Dr. Eddie Smith will be offered March 3, 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Members free; $5 for non-members. Registration required.