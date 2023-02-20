Crosby Arboretum: Botany Field Walk, Jewelry Workshop, and Beekeeping coming up Published 9:32 am Monday, February 20, 2023

Winter Botany Field Walk

Saturday, February 25, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy a walk through the Arboretum’s exhibits with Extension Forester Butch Bailey Learn about resources and tips for identifying trees and shrubs in the winter without their leaves through characteristics of their twigs, buds, and bark. Members free; non-members $5.

Jewelry Workshop: Make a Pendant!

Saturday, February 25, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Create a beautiful handmade pendant, with a semi-precious finished polished stone and Sterling Silver wire with jewelry maker Connie Boyd of Unique Stones, Cost of $70 includes chain, tools for use, silver wire, stone and lesson, paid directly to the instructor day of the workshop (cash/check). More precious stones available. Reservations required.

Note: An “Introduction to Beekeeping” program led by Pearl River County Extension Agent Dr. Eddie Smith will be offered March 3, 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Members free; $5 for non-members. Registration required.