Coroner identifies man found alongside Slidell-area street Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

St. Tammany Parish Coroner has identified a man found deceased alongside Manzella Road near Slidell early Monday.

Chris E. Warren, 57, of Nature Drive, Slidell, was discovered and reported to the Sheriff’s Office in the early-morning hours on Monday.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but cause and manner of death are unclassified at this time, pending additional tests.