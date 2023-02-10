Community announcement from the Krewe of the Pearl Published 8:40 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Picayune’s Krewe of the Pearl will roll on Saturday, February 11, at 2 P.M. beginning on Goodyear Boulevard in downtown Picayune.

The parade will then go down the first two blocks of West Canal Street, then wind its way back to Highway 11 and finally on Memorial Boulevard, ending at the parking lot of the El Mariachi Restaurant. The theme of the parade is “Cruising the Caribbean.”

There will be a post-parade party at El Mariachi with drink, menu specials and a DJ.

Open to all parade goers and participants.