Coastal Mississippi releases a statement on the passing of Commissioner Jackie Avery, Jr. Published 4:10 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

Coastal Mississippi, February 6, 2023— The Coastal Mississippi Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jackie Alton Avery, Jr. and extend our deepest condolences to his father, Jackie Avery, Sr., extended family, and friends.

“Jackie was an outstanding Commissioner, a leader in Gulf Coast Tourism, and a friend to all. His contributions to the Commission, his community, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast are many. While his leadership will be greatly missed, we will miss his friendship even more,” said Greg Cronin, President of the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners. Jackie was elected and served as Board Secretary.

Jackie passed away at his Gulfport home on January 27, 2023, at 52. An award-winning musician, songwriter, producer, and founding member of the Mississippi Doug$ Boyz, with Notorious Bigg and Tildlie, who released their first album in 1993. In later years, he turned his attention to giving back by nurturing young talent and producing for local artists.

Everyone at Coastal Mississippi will miss Jackie’s smile, thoughtful leadership, and generosity. See attached image with the release. There will be a celebration of life for Jackie “Pete” Avery on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Marks on 11322 West Taylor Road, Gulfport, MS 39503, in their outdoor garden.