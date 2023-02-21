Clarence Melerine

A native of Carriere, MS,  he enjoyed playing the SIMS and loved music. Clay will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Patrick Bell, Jr  and paternal grandparents, Clarence and Gloria Melerine.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted mother, Belinda Bell (Steve) Giovengo,  father, Clarence E. Melerine, Jr.; brothers, Clinton (Jennifer) Melerine, Cody (Kayla) Melerine, and Andrew (Laurel) Giovengo; maternal grandmother, Lydia Bell; aunt, Lisa Bell; uncle, Patrick Bell; nieces and nephews.

