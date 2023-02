City of Poplarville to recognize two-championship cheer teams Published 10:53 am Friday, February 17, 2023

The Poplarville Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize Pearl River Community College Cheer and Poplarville high school cheer at the Town Green on Thursday, Feb, 23 at 5 p.m. recognition goes to the PRCC Cheer team for winning back-to-back National Championships and Poplarville winning its first National High School Cheering Championship in Orlando Florida.