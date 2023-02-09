Picayune City Council Approves Grants, Appointments & Emergency Repairs Published 1:59 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

Outside of the anticipated construction of the Rouse’s Supermarket and the Police Courthouse, here’s the other business that was discussed during the Picayune City Council meeting.

Mayor Updates

During Mayor Jim Luke’s update, the City received a $486,000 TAP Grant (Transportation Alternative Program) from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for the Crosby Commons expansion project, called Crosby Oaks.

That wasn’t the only fund accepted by the Council, they also received $1,000 from Dukes, Dukes, Keating, and Faneca, P.A. for I-59 signs that say, ‘Welcome to Picayune’. On top of that, the Police Department received an anonymous donation of $365 to the Summer Camp Youth Activities fund.

New Business in the City

The Council approved the resignation of Picayune Housing Authority Board, Virgie Bolton. Dorthy Acker was appointed to replace her position. The Council also appointed two Board of Trustees for the Picayune School Board. Edward Stubbs and Jane Sweet were appointed for those positions. Council also approved to appoint Ronnie Spiers as Public Works Director.

More Grants

The Council approved to application for the FAA FY 2022 Airport Improvement Program Supplementary Discretionary Grant and the FEMA FY 2022 Assistance to Firefighter Grant. If accepted, the Fire Department will receive, 12 SCBA air packs, 12 face pieces, and 24 bottles (a single spare for each pack in care of malfunction). These equipment items are used in real-time and having spares is essential for fire rescue.

Public works

As reported in past issues, the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library suffered damage to its exterior building resulting in two fallen limestone panels. This occurred on January 19. Since then the Library has been closely inspected. Public Works Manager Eric Morris determined the fallen panel was a result of failed epoxy over 50-60 years. “The epoxy finally failed and it released the panel,” Morris described to the Council. The other panels surrounding the library are inaccessible beside the one located on top of the main entrance. After inspection, the panel over the main entrance is “structurally sound.” Morris allowed the library to re-open days later with caution to only use the main entrance. The other side entrances are blocked off by yellow tape. Because they couldn’t get to the other panels and determine if they are safe, Morris request that the Council declare an emergency situation with the library, expedite the procurement process and get a contractor on sight for repairs. The Council approved. This led to the Council approving an engineering agreement with Dungan Engineering for the design construction and inspection services for the library. The emergency repair is estimated to cost $400,000. It isn’t decided yet but the Council is siding with diving into their fund’s balance for this project.

Police department

The police department was approved to apply for AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop Match grant. The department is looking to get a K-9 that specials in narcotics or handling protection.

Events

Picayune Main Street Egg Drop will be at the Picayune Municipal Airport an March, 18 2023 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. There is no gate fee, arts and crafts, two food vendors along with a child-friendly petting zoo will also be at the event.

In other businesses, the Council raised the concern of projecting a homeless shelter. Picayune Patrol Commander Capt. James Bolton said the city does need it. This is a topic that will be discussed in a future meeting.

The next Council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 21.