Championship basketball matchups

Published 3:25 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

PRC's Adisyn Sanders.

With the introduction of the 2023 5A Championships underway, here’s a look at the Picayune and Pearl River central boys and Pearl River Central girls playoff matchups.

Lady Blue Devils; Their first-round game is against the Brookhaven Panthers Monday, Feb. 13 in Brookhaven HS at 6 p.m.

Blue Devils Boys; Their first-round game is against the Florence Eagles on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Florence HS at 6 p.m.

Maroon Tide; They received a bye from the first round after winning the 5A region 7 District Championship. They will host the winner of South Jones vs Gautier in the second round on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.

 

 

