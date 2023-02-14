Celebrate Black History Month with Anointed Dove Ministries! Published 10:13 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Anointed Dove Ministries is inviting the community to join with them to celebrate Black History Month.. This year’s program will highlight African American trailblazers from the past and present and will pay special tribute HBCUs, Historical Black Colleges and Universities. HBCUs have produced some of the countries most influential African Americans : Dr. Martin Luther King,Jr. Morehouse College; Thurgood Marshall, Howard University Law School; Oprah Winfrey, Tennessee State University ;Ernest “Dutch ” Morial, New Orleans first Black mayor, Xavier University; Doug Williams, first Black quarterback to start in the superbowl and first to win a Superbowl, Grambling University; Michael Strahan, former NFL football player, tv talk show host, game show host, Texas Southern University.

Guest who are alumni of HBCUs , or others who are supportive of HBCUs are encouraged to wear school apparel such as t shirts, sweatshirt, jersey or school colors . A Processional of alumni will begin the program.

The program will be Sunday February 26. 2023 a 2 pm at Anointed Dove 18 Stafford Road

Picayune Mississippi under the leadership of Bishop Tony Pressley and Co-Pastor Belinda Pressley .