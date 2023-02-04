Bulldogs split again in Louisiana Published 4:47 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

Mississippi Gulf Coast split another pair of games Saturday in the Mardi Gras Invitational, winning an 11-2 run-rule win over South Arkansas in the opener but falling 3-1 to National Park later in the day in Youngsville, La.

Madisyn Cobbs (So., Oxford/Lafayette) had the big hit in the opener, a bases-clearing, pinch-hit double. K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) had a two-run double, and Abby Vance (So., Calhoun City/Calhoun City) and Jett Harrell (Fr., Clarksdale/Lee Academy) also doubled.

Harrell picked up the win, allowing four hits in 3.2 innings of work.

Cobbs was the only Bulldog with two hits in the second game, and Breanna Green (So., Saraland Ala./Saraland) drove in the only run.

Gulf Coast (3-3) is back in action Thursday with a trip to Coastal Alabama-East. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for noon in Brewton.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.