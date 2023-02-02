Bulldogs grab 27 on National Signing Day

Published 11:13 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright added 27 new players who inked letters of intent Wednesday on National Signing Day.

 

The Bulldogs have won at least a share of the MACCC South a school-record four straight seasons, and they reloaded with another stellar class.

“It’s a very deep class,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “We added some really, really good players. We added some players who will push for playing time early. We’re going to be counting on some of those guys to play early. We addressed some shortages at a couple of positions, which you always have at this level. I’m really pleased with it. I think a lot of the guys we signed have huge upsides. We signed a lot of length and speed, and we’ve got some guys who can develop into different positions than they played in high school. It’ll help them play at a higher level after Gulf Coast.”

 

 

MGCCC Signees

Name                           High School             Ht.   Wt.

Matt Adcock                Simpson Academy    6’2    225

Fulton Ascherl              St. Stanislaus            6’3    290

Christian Baglione        Northwest Rankin     5’7    150

Jackson Banks              Coffee (GA)             6’2    265

Jaylon Blakely              Senatobia                  6’2    210

Trison Booker              DeSoto Central         6’2    186

Chris Brown                 Callaway                  6’2    245

Chris Burton                 Parklane Academy    6’4    205

Chandler Chapman       St. Stanislaus            6’0    190

Tylan Cole                   Meridian                   6’2    260

JP Coulter                    Ocean Springs           5’11  175

Chris Dinkins               Magee                      6’3    270

Withchiel Filamar         Winter Park (FL)      6’5    235

Damaryion Fillmore     Biloxi                       5’11  175

Trey Hall                      Warren Central         5’11  185

Tashawn Johnson         Terry                        6’3    250

Antonio Judkins           George Jenkins (FL)  6’3    245

Tommy Kelly Jr.          Provine                     5’10  180

Dejon McBride             Bradford (FL)           6’2    330

Crosby Mullins             Simpson Academy    6’3    290

AJ Prim                        Foley                        6’3    255

Trenton Rocker            Booneville                6’4    190

Dorian Snow                Tupelo                      6’3    275

Keshawn Thomas         Ocean Springs           6’2    215

Tyrese Thomas             Pine Forest (FL)        5’11  185

Quay Thompson           Callaway                  6’1    180

Mikyal Trotter              Laurel                       6’3    305

 

