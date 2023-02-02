Bulldogs grab 27 on National Signing Day Published 11:13 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright added 27 new players who inked letters of intent Wednesday on National Signing Day.

The Bulldogs have won at least a share of the MACCC South a school-record four straight seasons, and they reloaded with another stellar class.

“It’s a very deep class,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “We added some really, really good players. We added some players who will push for playing time early. We’re going to be counting on some of those guys to play early. We addressed some shortages at a couple of positions, which you always have at this level. I’m really pleased with it. I think a lot of the guys we signed have huge upsides. We signed a lot of length and speed, and we’ve got some guys who can develop into different positions than they played in high school. It’ll help them play at a higher level after Gulf Coast.”

MGCCC Signees

Name High School Ht. Wt.

Matt Adcock Simpson Academy 6’2 225

Fulton Ascherl St. Stanislaus 6’3 290

Christian Baglione Northwest Rankin 5’7 150

Jackson Banks Coffee (GA) 6’2 265

Jaylon Blakely Senatobia 6’2 210

Trison Booker DeSoto Central 6’2 186

Chris Brown Callaway 6’2 245

Chris Burton Parklane Academy 6’4 205

Chandler Chapman St. Stanislaus 6’0 190

Tylan Cole Meridian 6’2 260

JP Coulter Ocean Springs 5’11 175

Chris Dinkins Magee 6’3 270

Withchiel Filamar Winter Park (FL) 6’5 235

Damaryion Fillmore Biloxi 5’11 175

Trey Hall Warren Central 5’11 185

Tashawn Johnson Terry 6’3 250

Antonio Judkins George Jenkins (FL) 6’3 245

Tommy Kelly Jr. Provine 5’10 180

Dejon McBride Bradford (FL) 6’2 330

Crosby Mullins Simpson Academy 6’3 290

AJ Prim Foley 6’3 255

Trenton Rocker Booneville 6’4 190

Dorian Snow Tupelo 6’3 275

Keshawn Thomas Ocean Springs 6’2 215

Tyrese Thomas Pine Forest (FL) 5’11 185

Quay Thompson Callaway 6’1 180

Mikyal Trotter Laurel 6’3 305

