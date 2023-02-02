Bulldogs grab 27 on National Signing Day
Published 11:13 am Thursday, February 2, 2023
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright added 27 new players who inked letters of intent Wednesday on National Signing Day.
The Bulldogs have won at least a share of the MACCC South a school-record four straight seasons, and they reloaded with another stellar class.
“It’s a very deep class,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “We added some really, really good players. We added some players who will push for playing time early. We’re going to be counting on some of those guys to play early. We addressed some shortages at a couple of positions, which you always have at this level. I’m really pleased with it. I think a lot of the guys we signed have huge upsides. We signed a lot of length and speed, and we’ve got some guys who can develop into different positions than they played in high school. It’ll help them play at a higher level after Gulf Coast.”
MGCCC Signees
Name High School Ht. Wt.
Matt Adcock Simpson Academy 6’2 225
Fulton Ascherl St. Stanislaus 6’3 290
Christian Baglione Northwest Rankin 5’7 150
Jackson Banks Coffee (GA) 6’2 265
Jaylon Blakely Senatobia 6’2 210
Trison Booker DeSoto Central 6’2 186
Chris Brown Callaway 6’2 245
Chris Burton Parklane Academy 6’4 205
Chandler Chapman St. Stanislaus 6’0 190
Tylan Cole Meridian 6’2 260
JP Coulter Ocean Springs 5’11 175
Chris Dinkins Magee 6’3 270
Withchiel Filamar Winter Park (FL) 6’5 235
Damaryion Fillmore Biloxi 5’11 175
Trey Hall Warren Central 5’11 185
Tashawn Johnson Terry 6’3 250
Antonio Judkins George Jenkins (FL) 6’3 245
Tommy Kelly Jr. Provine 5’10 180
Dejon McBride Bradford (FL) 6’2 330
Crosby Mullins Simpson Academy 6’3 290
AJ Prim Foley 6’3 255
Trenton Rocker Booneville 6’4 190
Dorian Snow Tupelo 6’3 275
Keshawn Thomas Ocean Springs 6’2 215
Tyrese Thomas Pine Forest (FL) 5’11 185
Quay Thompson Callaway 6’1 180
Mikyal Trotter Laurel 6’3 305
