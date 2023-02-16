Beverly Carroll
Published 10:07 am Thursday, February 16, 2023
Beverly Chauvin Carroll, age 93, entered enteral rest early Wednesday morning, February 8th, 2023 at her home in Gretna, Louisiana. Beverly was born August 4th, 1929 at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and grew up in Chauvin and later Houma, Louisiana. She graduated from Terrebone High School in 1947 and married her husband, Buddy, in 1951 before eventually settling on the Westbank of New Orleans in 1959 and helped spearhead the Timberlane Garden Club and Les Dames of Timberlane organizations. She was loved and adored by everyone who crossed paths with her and will forever be remembered as a larger-than-life matriarch with a strong sense of humor and whit. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Carroll Vermillion (John). She was the loving grandmother to Joshua Bernard Baker (Allison), Travis James Baker, Matthew Russell Baker (Brendan), and James Anderson Carroll, III, as well as her great grandchildren, Grant and Livia Baker. She is also survived by her siblings, Yvonne Chauvin Daigle, Don Chauvin, and Sybil Chauvin Boudreaux, and her close and loving friend, Shophie Logan. She is predeceased by her parents, Irene and Harold Chauvin, her son, James Anderson Carroll, Jr., her husband, James Anderson Carroll, and her siblings, Harold Chauvin, Jr., Jean Chauvin, Maybelle Chauvin Prather, and Patricia Chauvin Autin. Per her wishes no memorial service will be held. Mothe Funeral Homes handled arrangements, to sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.