Betty Jackson Published 2:17 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Betty Jackson

February 10, 2023

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12pm at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church for Bettye Sue Jackson, age 75 of Picayune, MS, who died Friday, February 10, 2023 in Katy, TX. Dr. Michael Kelly will officiate the service. Burial will be at New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. A native of Picayune, MS, Bettye Sue received her High School Diploma as part of the George Washington Carver Class of 1968. Bettye Sue was the pillar of her family, always smiling, laughing, and showering her kids and grandkids with plenty of love.

Bettye Sue leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Wayne Jackson, Terry Jackson. Timothy Jackson of Picayune, MS, a great-niece that she raised, Secoya Edwards of Picayune, MS, two brothers, Stephon Magee and Calvin Magee of Picayune, MS, and a special niece, Felicia Jackson of Prairieville, LA, one God-child, Dedra Magee, nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bettye Sue is preceded in death by her husband Curtis Jackson Jr., her parents, Theodore and Vera Mae Magee Jr. her sister Carolyn Guy, her brother Charles Mage, her brother William Magee, and her grandson Trae Jones.