Bear Football adds 26 on National Signing Day Published 11:05 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

It may technically be the offseason for Bear Football but for Head Coach Cliff Collins

and his staff, Wednesday was like Christmas morning as his team signed 26 new

players on National Signing Day.

The new group joins Pascagoula running back Isaiah Benn, a pair of Alabama transfers

in quarterback Amani Stewart and wide receiver Mekiel Stewart and offensive lineman

Hastings Carruth – a Parklane Academy graduate and transfer from Mississippi State.

All four joined the Bears over the winter break.

"This is probably the best signing class that I've had as head coach at Southwest,"

Collins said. "We have athletic guys, great size, guys who played in championship

games, All-Stars. I am very excited about this signing class and how my coaches went

about recruiting these guys."

Among the more than two dozen who signed are 13 on offense, 12 on defense and one

on special teams.

Below is a list of the signees:

2023 Signing Class

Name Position Height Weight High School

Anthonee Dunn OL 6-5 300lb Jim Hill

Javon Hayes DB 6-0 155lb McComb

Danarius Hilliard LB 5-9 215lb Hazlehurst

Zackery Kammer OL 6-6 270lb Pascagoula

TaMarion Jefferson OL 6-3 290lb Amanda Elzy

Jaylon Martin DL 6-4 270lb South Pike

Nicholas Mickey DB 5-11 180lb Vicksburg

Nicholas Williams WR 6-4 190lb Mendenhall

Amarion Ware DL 6-4 290lb Harrison Central

Jeff Hobbs DL 6-3 205lb Mendenhall

Jalen Williams RB 5-8 185lb Mangham (LA)

Koren Harris DB 5-11 165lb Natchez

Christopher Roquemore WR 6-2 175lb Caldwell Parish (LA)

Gregory Woodard LB 5-10 204lb Wilkinson County

LaDamion Williams OL 6-2 300lb Wilkinson County

Kye Braddock LS 5-11 190lb Northeast Jones

Patrick Kince Jr DB 6-1 170lb Ruleville

Keeghan Rogers RB 5-11 195 Forrest County

Leslie Jefferson WR 6-4 170 Destrehan (LA)

Amarien Jefferson DB 6-0 170 Parklane Acad.

Jaylon Price DL 6-3 200 Ruleville

Malanchi Edwards RB 5-8 200 Ruleville

Kameron Carter DB 6-1 166 Natchez

Damarcco Blanton WR 6-0 175 Natchez

Ryan Fisher RB 5-11 170 Wilkinson Co. Christian Acad.

Quez Goss QB 5-10 210 Scott Central