Bear Football adds 26 on National Signing Day
Published 11:05 am Thursday, February 2, 2023
It may technically be the offseason for Bear Football but for Head Coach Cliff Collins
and his staff, Wednesday was like Christmas morning as his team signed 26 new
players on National Signing Day.
The new group joins Pascagoula running back Isaiah Benn, a pair of Alabama transfers
in quarterback Amani Stewart and wide receiver Mekiel Stewart and offensive lineman
Hastings Carruth – a Parklane Academy graduate and transfer from Mississippi State.
All four joined the Bears over the winter break.
"This is probably the best signing class that I've had as head coach at Southwest,"
Collins said. "We have athletic guys, great size, guys who played in championship
games, All-Stars. I am very excited about this signing class and how my coaches went
about recruiting these guys."
Among the more than two dozen who signed are 13 on offense, 12 on defense and one
on special teams.
Below is a list of the signees:
2023 Signing Class
Name Position Height Weight High School
Anthonee Dunn OL 6-5 300lb Jim Hill
Javon Hayes DB 6-0 155lb McComb
Danarius Hilliard LB 5-9 215lb Hazlehurst
Zackery Kammer OL 6-6 270lb Pascagoula
TaMarion Jefferson OL 6-3 290lb Amanda Elzy
Jaylon Martin DL 6-4 270lb South Pike
Nicholas Mickey DB 5-11 180lb Vicksburg
Nicholas Williams WR 6-4 190lb Mendenhall
Amarion Ware DL 6-4 290lb Harrison Central
Jeff Hobbs DL 6-3 205lb Mendenhall
Jalen Williams RB 5-8 185lb Mangham (LA)
Koren Harris DB 5-11 165lb Natchez
Christopher Roquemore WR 6-2 175lb Caldwell Parish (LA)
Gregory Woodard LB 5-10 204lb Wilkinson County
LaDamion Williams OL 6-2 300lb Wilkinson County
Kye Braddock LS 5-11 190lb Northeast Jones
Patrick Kince Jr DB 6-1 170lb Ruleville
Keeghan Rogers RB 5-11 195 Forrest County
Leslie Jefferson WR 6-4 170 Destrehan (LA)
Amarien Jefferson DB 6-0 170 Parklane Acad.
Jaylon Price DL 6-3 200 Ruleville
Malanchi Edwards RB 5-8 200 Ruleville
Kameron Carter DB 6-1 166 Natchez
Damarcco Blanton WR 6-0 175 Natchez
Ryan Fisher RB 5-11 170 Wilkinson Co. Christian Acad.
Quez Goss QB 5-10 210 Scott Central