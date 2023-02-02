Baseball Bulldogs banking on even better 2023 Published 11:11 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast starts an exciting 2023 baseball season Friday with the best stadium in the state adding the best surface, plus an improved roster in coach Bob Keller’s second season in charge.

The Bulldogs will be more potent on offense and with a greater array of pitchers to count on than a 2022 squad that battled and earned a spot in the NJCAA Region 23 playoffs.

“I think this club has a lot more offensive power and versatility,” Keller said. “I think we can score runs in a variety of ways, whether it’s through power or pressure on the bases and speed. We have a lot more arms this year, I think will be deeper out of the bullpen. We have some options to match up against opponent’s lineups and just have more depth overall. I feel really good about both sides of the ball.”

Gulf Coast opens the season at home with a doubleheader against Nunez from Chalmette, La. First pitch is set for 2 p.m., and season passes are on sale at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets. Chairbacks are $75, and general admission passes are $50.

All home games will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.