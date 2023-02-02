Baseball Bulldogs banking on even better 2023

Published 11:11 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast starts an exciting 2023 baseball season Friday with the best stadium in the state adding the best surface, plus an improved roster in coach Bob Keller’s second season in charge.

 

The Bulldogs will be more potent on offense and with a greater array of pitchers to count on than a 2022 squad that battled and earned a spot in the NJCAA Region 23 playoffs.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

“I think this club has a lot more offensive power and versatility,” Keller said. “I think we can score runs in a variety of ways, whether it’s through power or pressure on the bases and speed. We have a lot more arms this year, I think will be deeper out of the bullpen. We have some options to match up against opponent’s lineups and just have more depth overall. I feel really good about both sides of the ball.”

 

Gulf Coast opens the season at home with a doubleheader against Nunez from Chalmette, La. First pitch is set for 2 p.m., and season passes are on sale at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets. Chairbacks are $75, and general admission passes are $50.

 

All home games will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

More Sports

Reigning MACCC champion EMCC Lions announce 33 football signees

Pearl River football adds 27 on National Signing Day

Bulldogs grab 27 on National Signing Day

Bear Football adds 26 on National Signing Day

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar