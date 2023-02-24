Austin Deflanders Published 2:16 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

February 17, 2023

“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” Philippians 4:13

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in New Hebron Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Pastor K. Martin Thomas will officiate.

Austin Rydell Deflanders was born on March 9, 1999 in Covington, LA to Roderick and Alfreda Deflanders.

Austin grew up in Carriere, MS community. He joined New Hebron Baptist Church at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev. A.D. Jackson. Austin was a 2017 graduate of Pearl River Central High School. He also attended Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, MS. He began his career at Rotolo Consultants Inc. as an Irrigation Specialist. His most recent job was with Seal Enterprise Inc. as a Fiber Optic Lineman.

Austin hobbies was fishing, riding four-wheeler, working on car and truck motors. He also enjoyed listening to country and gospel music.

On Friday, February 17, 2023 Austin received his wings at the age of 23.

Austin was proceeded in death by maternal grandparents, James (Teddy) and Gladys Nixon; paternal grandparents, Joanna Ducre and Edward Deflanders.

Austin leaves to cherish his memories, his mother and father; two brothers, Kenneth (LaPortia) Robinson Jr. of Carriere, MS and Roberick Deflanders Jr. of Leesville Fl; one sister, Roderetta Deflanders of Jacksonville, FL; Godmother, Judy Graham of Carriere, MS; three God sisters, Haleigh Berry, Jamilya Frazier, Lauriel Jones; one Godbrother, Corey Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Austin very special friend Ryan Estopinal.

Interment will be in the New Hebron Community Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.